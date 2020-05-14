82ºF

Tyson reduces meat prices as grocers see biggest increase since 1974

Groceries overall increased by more than 2.5% last month

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: A man shops in the meat section at a grocery store, April 28, 2020 Washington, DC. Meat industry experts say that beef, chicken and pork could become scarce in the United States because many meat processing plants have been temporarily closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tyson Foods took out a full page advertisement over the weekend in several major American newspapers, warning that the food supply chain is on the cusp of breaking. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products, but it's only for the rest of this week.

From Thursday until Saturday, the company says it will discount its meats by 20 to 30%, including chuck and round roasts as well as some ground beef products.

The discount comes as reports show prices at grocery stores across the U.S. are rising.

The cost of groceries overall increased by more than 2.5% last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974.

