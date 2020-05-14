United Against Poverty opens mobile market in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A grocery non-profit based in Orlando is taking its resources on the road as part of an effort to provide food to Central Florida families in need.

United Against Poverty (UP) opened a mobile market on Thursday at the Apopka VFW located on S. Central Avenue.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

Organizers of the service said $40 in groceries were offered to individuals in exchange for a $5 handling fee to offset transportation costs.

"Basically, we're trying to serve groceries to as many people as possible," UP executive director Eric Gray said. "We're trying to help space the gap a little bit between people's needs at the moment and right now, one of the biggest needs is food."

Gray said the service is part of a program designed to restore dignity and empower people to overcome the obstacles that are holding them back.

David Totman was the first person in line before 7 a.m. and said the service is greatly needed in his community.

“It’s been hard not being able to find work here or there,” he said. “It means a lot because it helps me with food and it helps me to be able to get through this coronavirus pandemic.”

The mobile market comes after a similar effort on April 24 in the Englewood community where more than 500 families were served.

On Thursday, enough groceries were delivered to be distributed to another 500 families. Those who qualified were households earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or anyone currently unemployed or furloughed due to COVID-19.

“We’re just proud to be able to do it. I think that everybody wants to be able to give back and do their part,” Gray said. “As long as we can continue to do it, we’re going to continue.”

Gray said additional mobile markets are planned in the coming weeks to expand the reach of United Against Poverty throughout Central Florida.

For more information, visit https://uporlando.org/

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.