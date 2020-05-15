County-owned beach parking lots in Volusia to open at full capacity

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Saturday, all county-owned beach parking lots in Volusia will open at full capacity once again.

The shores across Volusia County have slowly taken steps to reopen in recent weeks now that Florida is predicted to have passed its peak in coronavirus cases.

Volusia County Beach Safety director Ray Manchester said come Saturday, inlet parks will also open to full capacity.

Already, parking on the shores is allowed as long as vehicles are stationed at a designated post. Public restrooms and showers have been opened for about a week now.

Manchester said the goal is to expand parking options even further before the Memorial Day weekend later this month.

More updates on Volusia County beaches will be posted here.