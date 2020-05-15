Drive-thru, walk-up coronavirus testing site opening in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A one-day-only walk-up and drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open May 22 at Byrd Plaza on Dixon Boulevard.

Anyone who’d like a test will receive a nasal swab for free, regardless of whether they have health insurance or symptoms.

The site will open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m., or when supplies run out.

There will be two drive-thru lanes, a walk-up area and a mobile clinic where patients can get treatment for basic illnesses.

Brevard Health Alliance, R.E.A.L. Church and the City of Cocoa teamed up to establish the site.

“The Brevard Health Alliance is a great resource for our community and I am grateful to the City of Cocoa and Pastor Wash for their partnership,” Rep. Tyler Sirois said. “The convenience and accessibility of testing will be key to defeating COVID-19. This is an important step for our community.”