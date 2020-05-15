Free COVID-19 test site to open in DeLand Thursday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DELAND, Fla. – Officials announced a new COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site for DeLand residents Friday.

The testing site, created through a partnership between the City of DeLand, Volusia County government and the Florida Department of Health, will be located outside Spring Hill Park, 971 South Thompson Avenue.

The site is expected to be open Thursday and continue through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone will be able to receive a nasal swab COVID-19 test while supplies last.

The test is free and people do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

“Residents utilizing the drive-thru testing will need to travel south on South Thompson Avenue from West Beresford Avenue and will be given a roadside test by the park,” officials said.

For those looking to get a walk-up test, the test will be given on the grounds of Spring Hill Park.

Officials ask that residents pre-register for a test by calling 386-274-0500. Select # for coronavirus information.

The registration call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

“It will take about 7 days to receive results and tests will only provide information on whether the person is infected with COVID-19 at the time of the test,” officials said.

According to a news release, the Department of Health will call the phone number given at registration to provide results of the test.

