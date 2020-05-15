Free walk-up coronavirus testing site now open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – On Friday, a new walk up COVID-19 testing site opened for people in Volusia County.

People lined up outside the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center on George W. Engram Boulevard in Daytona Beach and waited for the free nasal swab test. The site is located in an area where city leaders, including the NAACP, said it is very much needed.

“We have people in our area with high-risk health problems, lack of access to resources. So, we were getting phone calls. People were not able to travel the distance to get tested,” said Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach branch of the NAACP.

City leaders said the testing site was made possible thanks to its partnership with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, the state health department and the Florida National Guard.

The site is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The site will administer 200 tests per day. A photo ID is only required for testing. Officials said it will take about seven days for results.