Limited summer camps to open in Orlando area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Although children will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year, they will be allowed to attend summer camps in Orange County and Orlando come June.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement Friday afternoon while providing an update on the area’s coronavirus response.

Demings said children attending these camps can expect reduced capacity and daily temperature checks.

Dyer outlined the plans further, saying that in Orlando, camps groups will be separated into 10 children or fewer and children will not have contact with children or staff members outside of their groups for the duration of the camp.

Drop off and pick up will take place outside the building and only children and employees who pass a temperature check will be allowed inside the camp.

Registration opens Tuesday at 9 a.m. and camps will run June 1 through Aug. 7.

