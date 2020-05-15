Orange County to offer 4 new COVID-19 test sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Health announced four new COVID-19 testing sites opening next week.

The testing sites for Orange County residents will be free and will begin May 18, officials said.

There is no criteria needed to receive a free test.

The dates and locations are:

Monday, Barnett Park - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL

Tuesday, Ocoee High School - 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee, FL

Wednesday, Camping World Stadium - 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL

Thursday, Cypress Creek High School - 1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando, FL

Officials in Orange County said residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004.

“The Call Center is open Monday through Friday and closes at 5 p.m. each day. Residents can leave a message and staff will contact them,” officials said.

According to a news release, walk-ups are welcome, and the tests will be first come, first served while supplies last.

