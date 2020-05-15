Trust Index: Coronavirus cases on downward trend in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week after Florida partially reopened, from Monday, May 4 to Sunday, May 10, there were 4,518 new cases of coronavirus.

This may sound like a lot until you put the numbers in context.

First, let’s go back. On March 1 Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first two cases of coronavirus.

More than a month later on April 6, the state saw it’s the highest number of cases in a single day, 1,668 new cases.

The next week from April 13 through 19 there were 6,419 cases, the highest number of cases so far in a single week.

Now notice the decline.

We’ve reviewed information surrounding this topic and confirmed that It’s True.

The next week from April 20 through 26 there were 5,214 cases.

From April 27 through May 3 there were 4,550 cases.

Last week as the state partially reopened there were 4,518 cases.

So even after a partial reopening, the number of new cases is still trending downward.

That's good news.

But the question is, will the trend continue as the state continues opening?

Experts say as the community reopens and more people are mobile, we could see the second spike of cases and deaths.

In fact, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is the same projections the White House uses, projects Florida could see as many as 5,800 deaths by August 1st.

The state is currently at more than 1,800 deaths.