WATCH LIVE: Osceola County leaders share coronavirus update

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Drive-thru testing site opens in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Osceola County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on the County’s response to coronavirus.

On Thursday, The Florida Department of Health confirmed Osceola County has 595 positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said there are 141 patients in the hospital with complications from the coronavirus.

16 people in Osceola County have died after contracting COVID-19, officials said.

Last week, Chairwoman Viviana Janer said 7.1% of the coronavirus tests given in Osceola County return a positive result, which was below the state’s 7.6%.

