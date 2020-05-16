Osceola lieutenant disciplined after internal investigation uncovers missing guns and tasers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A lieutenant with Osceola County Sheriff’s office is the subject of an internal affairs investigation surrounding missing guns and tasers.

Records obtained by News 6 indicate on Feb. 24, 2020, and March 3, 2020, Lt. Mark Nagy had knowledge four guns, one Glock 43, a rifle, and 27 tasers were unaccounted for after he completed an armory inventory.

According to the internal affairs file Lt. Nagy didn’t notify his supervisors until April 8. After a series of interviews Lt. Nagy eventually told his supervisors about the missing guns and tasers and said he didn’t want to make it a big deal yet, due to some people getting upset.

The investigation identified Deputy Dennis Smith as the one in charge of the armory at one point.

On July 28, 2016, Deputy Smith was promoted Deputy First Class signaling he should have been aware of accepted practices going on in the armory.

The investigation also revealed Lt. Nagy confirmed an inventory had not been conducted during the move from the main office to the training facility in 2017.

Lt. Nagy eventually confirming an inventory had not been done in three years.

Osceola County Sheriff’s office did not agree with that decision making and ultimately disciplined Nagy.

Most of the guns and tasers have been located but one handgun and a taser are still missing. Lt. Nagy was issued a written reprimand, suspended without pay, and transferred out of the unit. The internal affairs investigation determined his actions while serving as a supervisor over the Training Unit was unsatisfactory.