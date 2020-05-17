Driver arrested in connection with fatal Orange County hit-and-run, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal Orange County hit-and-run crash that occurred in 2019, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Old Highway 441 and County Road 500-A on May 17, 2019.

Officials said Marcela Jr. Sauceda was arrested Saturday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The victim was identified by authorities as Demossi Weaver, 21, of Mount Dora.