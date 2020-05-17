Juvenile shot at Windsor Cove Apartments, officers say

Published: May 17, 2020, 7:37 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A juvenile was shot Saturday night, according to officers.

The shooting happened just before midnight.

Officers said the shooting happened at the Windsor Cove Apartments in Orlando.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting.

“The victims drove to a local area hospital with a juvenile that was struck by the gunfire,” authorities said.

According to a news release, the juvenile is in stable condition and there is currently no suspect information.

Officials did not release any other information.

