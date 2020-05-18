Tom Brady sends message to 2020 seniors in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Students in Central Florida have not been in school since the middle of March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many seniors are getting ready to graduate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared an eight-minute speech with the students graduating this year.

“Just continue to be the best at what we can do,” Brady said.

Brady’s main point was to focus on what you can control.

“Adversity fuels greatness, he said.

No. 12 told the students he was not a 5-star recruit when he played football at Michigan.

He also shared the story of how he was the 198th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Every team in the NFL had a chance to select the current six-time Super Bowl champion.

“If I ever get a chance to play they are never going to take me off the field,” Brady told himself when the New England Patriots drafted him.

Brady reminded students to make decisions aligned with their priorities.

“I look forward to seeing what you make of your life,” he said.

No. 12 ended the speech telling students they should thank anyone who has helped them on their journey.

Brady signed with the Bucs in late March.