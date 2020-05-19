12-year-old girl shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl sitting in a car at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive in Orlando was shot Sunday while one of the people she was with bought marijuana, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police responded to the Windsor Cove complex around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers spoke to a woman who said she and another person drove to the complex to buy cannabis, with the 12-year-old in the backseat.

The woman told officers she was in the car on the east side of the complex when she heard gunshots. The gunfire shattered her driver side window and she drove out of the complex, according to the police report.

The 12-year-old girl alerted the others in the car she had been shot. The driver took her directly to Florida South Hospital and called police. The girl was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The Department of Child and Family Services was alerted to the shooting, according to the report.

An OPD spokespersons said detectives are working leads to determine who the shooter might have been.