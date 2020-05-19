AdventHealth doctor provides tips on safely reopening businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. – A physicians with AdventHealth is sharing insight and advice about steps businesses should be taking as Florida moves toward phase two of reopening.

During a Facebook Live talk on Tuesday, Dr. Tim Hendrix said with coronavirus tests trending at a rate of 3% positive, business owners should have a plan in place to keep both employees and customers safe.

"That means the virus is still out there, so for a business to know that, you have to not let down your guard," he said.

One of the first steps discussed on Tuesday were temperature checks for employees.

“Ninety percent of people with COVID-19 will have a fever, so that’s a real easy net to throw out there and prevent people coming in if they’re sick,” Hendrix said.

A large part of the discussion also surrounded personal protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

“I tell businesses, when all of your employees are wearing masks it shows to the public you care about the public’s safety,” Hendrix said. “Studies show face masks, combined with hand hygiene, is what’s going to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Hendrix said physical distancing measures will also need to be in place for most businesses going forward. Health experts have warned that if safety precautions aren’t followed, it could lead to a significant spike in cases.

“We have these exceptional measures and we can’t let our guard down,” Hendrix said. “We talk about the second wave coming in the fall, but we can have a second wave in a matter of weeks if we don’t do it right.”