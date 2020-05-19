93ºF

Coronavirus testing site coming to Mid-Florida Tech

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Any adult living in Orange County can get tested for coronavirus next week at Mid-Florida Tech.

The testing site will be open May 26 through May 28. Appointments are required.

Anyone who gets tested there or at the Riverside Elementary School site, which will be open until Thursday, will also receive a free packet of face masks and hand sanitizer.

