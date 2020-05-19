Coronavirus testing site coming to Mid-Florida Tech

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Any adult living in Orange County can get tested for coronavirus next week at Mid-Florida Tech.

The testing site will be open May 26 through May 28. Appointments are required.

Anyone who gets tested there or at the Riverside Elementary School site, which will be open until Thursday, will also receive a free packet of face masks and hand sanitizer.

For more information about coronavirus testing sites in Orange County, click here.