Family of teen fatally shot during attempted burglary in Sanford seeks answers

SANFORD, Fla. – The family of a teen shot and killed by a homeowner in Sanford during a burglary attempt is asking police and state prosecutors for more answers.

Adrein Green, 17, was killed earlier this month on Garrison Drive. Police said Green opened a man’s fence and tried breaking into his car.

The homeowner woke up and yelled at Green when he found him on his property. He then called police as he opened fire.

Green was found shot in his back, lying in the street when investigators say he ran away.

Green’s family lawyer provided News 6 with a letter he said he sent to the Sanford police chief and state attorney Phil Archer a few days ago.

It reads, in part, that the family supports an investigation, but strongly believes the “homicide of Adrein was unnecessary and unjustified.”

“The homeowner said (he) was trying to scare him off, that’s very concerning. You don’t kill a young kid to quote ‘scare him off,'” attorney Mark O’Mara said.

O’Mara said Green’s family still has many questions.

“I want to make sure that they realize we are going to be vocal about this until this thing is looked into - and in my opinion, it needs to go to a grand jury,” O’Mara said. “I just want to make sure that this isn’t just another shooting of a young black kid that just doesn’t get the attention.”

The homeowner has not been charged. His name is not being released because of Marsy’s law, a law protecting the release of names of victims of crimes at their request.

State prosecutors and Sanford police are looking into the case. When asked about the letter sent by Green’s family lawyer, police said no comment, but they’re waiting for autopsy results in this case.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office sent this response to News 6 about the case last week:

“The status of the investigation hasn’t changed and we don’t have any further detailed information to offer at this time. Commenting or speculating on any potential outcome would be both irresponsible and a disservice to everyone impacted by this tragedy.Our participation in the press conference on May 5th was to provide transparency and the preliminary findings of the investigation. The follow-up investigative process is longer and seeks to examine every aspect of this incident in a highly detailed and thoughtful manner. Once we have received and reviewed all the reports, evidence, and information a final determination as to criminal prosecution will be made and announced publicly.”

On Tuesday, a spokesman reiterated that the investigation is ongoing.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete it will be sent to our office to review.

We won't have any further public statement (beyond those offered at Sanford PD May 5th) until our prosecutors have received and reviewed all of the reports and evidence.

Public records in any case our office reviews become available after a filing decision is reached according to provisions in FS Chapter 119. Should there be a criminal prosecution, Discovery limitations may also apply," he said.