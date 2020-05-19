78ºF

IRS to add hotline, callers can ask questions about stimulus checks

The IRS will add a hotline at 800-919-9835

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their information online by Wednesday, May 11, 2020. The IRS said that people should use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website by noon on Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people are still wondering when their stimulus check will hit their bank account.

The IRS will add a hotline at 800-919-9835, callers can ask any questions they have about the Economic Impact Payments.

IRS officials said they are starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives.

The IRS has also set up a website showing the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

The IRS website also has a section to check the status of the stimulus check.

There is also a section for people who have not filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019.

