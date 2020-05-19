IRS to add hotline, callers can ask questions about stimulus checks
The IRS will add a hotline at 800-919-9835
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people are still wondering when their stimulus check will hit their bank account.
The IRS will add a hotline at 800-919-9835, callers can ask any questions they have about the Economic Impact Payments.
IRS officials said they are starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives.
The IRS has also set up a website showing the answers to the most frequently asked questions.
The IRS website also has a section to check the status of the stimulus check.
There is also a section for people who have not filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.