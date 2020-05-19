Man crashes vehicle into Orlando apartment complex after he’s shot in the back, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man crashed a vehicle into an Orlando apartment complex Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in the back, according to police.

Police said the victim was trying to get away from the suspect prior to the shooting.

Orlando Police said the shooting happened on the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive.

Police said a man left a white vehicle and shot the victim.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene in the white vehicle and smashed a gate on the way out.

A man was shot in Southwest Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. (WKMG)

Officers said the vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet car with chrome rims.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The victim does not know the suspect, according to investigators.

