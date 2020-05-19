Man crashes vehicle into Orlando apartment complex after he’s shot in the back, police say
Shooting happened on 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man crashed a vehicle into an Orlando apartment complex Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in the back, according to police.
Police said the victim was trying to get away from the suspect prior to the shooting.
Orlando Police said the shooting happened on the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive.
Police said a man left a white vehicle and shot the victim.
Investigators said the suspect left the scene in the white vehicle and smashed a gate on the way out.
Officers said the vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet car with chrome rims.
The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The victim does not know the suspect, according to investigators.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
