Orange County hands out free personal protective equipment at select COVID-19 testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are now offering free personal protection equipment for residents who get tested at Riverside Elementary School in zip code 32810.

Johana Matias was one of the first people to arrive to the site on Tuesday and on the way out, she received a box of face masks and a small bottle of hand sanitizer.

"I'm going to give these out to my family and my parents and share them with the family," Matias said.

Last week, Orange County officials said they handed out nearly two million masks and 200,000 hand sanitizers to 11 thousand businesses.

"I got a mask and some sanitizer," Lina Cevallos said.

Cevallos wanted to get a COVID-19 test since she lives near the site and explained it's been hard to find things like masks and hand sanitizer in stores.

"I think it's actually very helpful because not everyone has supplies available right now so it's always good to have things that make you feel more safe," Cevallos said.

Orange County said they will continue testing at Riverside Elementary School, 3125 Pembrook Drive from May 19-21.

Then at Mid Florida Tech, 2900 W. Oak Ridge Road from May 26-28.

Tests are by online appointment only and you must be 18 years or older. For more information, click here: www.ocfl.net/COVID19