Volusia County sets aside $8 million to help residents with food, rent amid pandemic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County residents will receive $8 million in combined food and rent assistance in the coming months thanks to money the county received from the federal CARES Act.

On Tuesday, the Volusia County Council voted to earmark $5 million for rent and mortgage assistance and $3 million for food assistance to help those who have lost their income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Volusia County residents have suffered serious financial injury as a result of the COVID-19 crisis,” a memorandum presented at the council meeting read. “Many of our residents are in need of financial assistance to maintain basic necessities such as shelter.”

Residents must meet certain requirements in order to qualify for rent and mortgage assistance:

They must have been up to date on housing payments as of March 13.

Their primary residence must be in Volusia County.

They must meet certain income requirements. For example, for a family of up to four people, the household income must not exceed $77,880.

Residents can call the Volusia County Department of Community Services at 386-736-5955 to apply for the program. If approved, they’ll receive grants of up to $1,500 per month for a maximum of three months, paid directly to their landlord or mortgage holder.

As for the food relief, the county plans to contract with Food Brings Hope, The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties and Halifax Urban Ministries to purchase and distribute meals.

Another $2.9 million from the CARES Act money will go toward establishing a grant program to help nonprofits, although the exact details of that plan aren’t expected until next week.

Also on Tuesday, council members voted to expand the small business assistance grant program. Previously, a business with 25 employees of fewer or the equivalent number of part-time employees could receive a one-time grant payment of $3,000.

Now, businesses with 26 to 60 employees or the equivalent number of part-time workers can receive a grant of up to $5,000 to help with expenses.

Business owners can apply by clicking here.