Coronavirus: Ormond Beach to host virtual Memorial Day celebration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to minimize crowds and promote safe social practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Ormond Beach has decided to host their Memorial Day celebration virtually.

The event is typically held each year at Rockefeller Gardens, but city leaders said they made the decision to honor the men and women who fought for America’s freedoms through a virtual tribute in partnership with the Memorial Day Remembrance Committee.

According to a news release, Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington will issue a proclamation and the American Legion Department of Florida Vice Commander Michael Raymond will speak.

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on March 25 and will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, here.