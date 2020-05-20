86ºF

Coronavirus: Ormond Beach to host virtual Memorial Day celebration

Celebration broadcast on city’s Facebook page

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

FILE- In this Sunday, May 30, 2004, file image, World War II veteran Corporal technician Harry Hudec of Cleveland, Ohio, salutes as the last post is played as he attends the 60-year commemoration service ahead of Memorial Day at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, southern Netherlands. With the help of volunteers in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United States scouring newspaper archives and other sources, the Faces of Margraten project of Dutch historian Sebastiaan Vonk has so far uncovered photos of more than 7,500 of the U.S servicemen and women buried or commemorated at Margraten. They were due to be displayed next to graves in Margraten this week as Europe commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 coronavirus related measures. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to minimize crowds and promote safe social practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Ormond Beach has decided to host their Memorial Day celebration virtually.

The event is typically held each year at Rockefeller Gardens, but city leaders said they made the decision to honor the men and women who fought for America’s freedoms through a virtual tribute in partnership with the Memorial Day Remembrance Committee.

According to a news release, Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington will issue a proclamation and the American Legion Department of Florida Vice Commander Michael Raymond will speak.

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on March 25 and will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, here.

