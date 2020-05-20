CVS Health returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CVS Health says it is returning $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief.

The company says it did not request the money. It was part of the Cares Act provider relief fund.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the fund gives $175 billion dollars to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the coronavirus response.

CVS Health says it hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.

