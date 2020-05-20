Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex announces reopening date

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen May 28 in a limited capacity after closing more than two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The date is one day after the May 27 launch date when NASA and SpaceX will launch two astronauts from Florida’s Space Coast for the first time in nine years. It could also be two days before if the launch scrubs and NASA attempts on the May 30 backup date.

During the initial reopening, the visitor complex will be open to a limited number of guests. All guests will need to have a timed ticket, including annual passholders. Advanced ticket purchases are strongly encouraged due to limited capacity.

Guests will also be required to wear face coverings. Employees and guests will be screened before they enter, including temperatures checks.

The first stage of the reopening will not include the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour due to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guests can expect to see signs marking social distancing in lines and in dining areas.

Tickets purchased during the initial reopening are $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children and will also include a complimentary ticket to return to the Visitor Complex next year.

The Visitor Complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the initial reopening.

Although management has taken steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present," according to a news release.