Man accused of firing gun into vehicle in Osceola arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Osceola County deputies say he followed another vehicle and shot a firearm into the vehicle.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 6:58 p.m. in the area of San Lorenzo Road and San Benito way in Poinciana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies he was driving on Cypress Parkway when a red Jeep cut him off. Soon after, the Jeep pulled along side the victim’s vehicle and the victim said he believed one of the passengers was armed, according to a news release.

Attempting to get away from the Jeep, the victim said he pulled into a Publix parking lot but the Jeep followed him. The victim said he made several attempts to get away from the Jeep but in the area of San Lorenzo Road and San Benito Way, the Jeep cut him off again. At that time the victim said a person in the Jeep fired a gun at his vehicle, hitting the back of the car.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Brian Nixon, 25, after finding his vehicle in the Publix parking lot on Cypress Parkway.

Authorities recovered a firearm from Nixon’s Jeep.

Deputies said Nixon cooperated with investigators and was arrested. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail and charged with shooting into an occupied conveyance, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.