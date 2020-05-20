Mount Dora cancels Fourth of July event due to COVID-19

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The City of Mount Dora has canceled its Freedom on the Waterfront Independence Day event, citing concerns over COVID-19.

City leaders say the annual fireworks show and parade will not happen Fourth of July weekend due to the ongoing pandemic.

Officials made their decision Tuesday when discussing the potential for large crowds at the annual event.

According to a news release, leaders recognized the challenges of providing respectful social distancing options and the difficulty with crowd control when hosting a fireworks show over Lake Dora.

City leaders are exploring other options later this summer for a fireworks show.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.