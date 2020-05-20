Orange County commissioner sets up mask giveaway at 2 locations

Published: May 20, 2020, 6:02 pm Updated: May 20, 2020, 6:11 pm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe has set up a mask giveaway at two different locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held at two locations on Saturday:

9-11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

12-2 p.m. at Action Church at 5140 Conway Road in Orlando.

Commissioner Uribe is partnering up with Skybuilders USA for the reusable mask giveaway event.

One mask will be given to each person who attends the event, according to Commissioner Uribe.