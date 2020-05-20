81ºF

Several states warned: 17-year cicadas expected to emerge

Experts say cicadas may emerge in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina

Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada.

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17-years underground.

As many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to people. They don’t bite or sting, but they could damage trees.

