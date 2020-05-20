Volusia County farmer’s market opens for first time in months amid COVID-19 pandemic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds flocked to the Volusia County Fairgrounds on Wednesday as the county's largest farmers market reopened for the first time in more than two months.

The Volusia County Farmers Market was previously closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Volusia County Farm Bureau announced the reopening last week with additional safety precautions.

Lanora Sylvester said she was looking forward to returning to the farmers market with her husband.

"We were just excited that they were open, so that's why we're here getting vegetables and all kinds of stuff," she said.

Market-goers were asked to maintain social distancing, but there seemed to be few following those guidelines on Wednesday.

"We've been kind of keeping distance away, but I don't see that (social distancing) happening," Sylvester said.

Prior to the opening, farm bureau officials said hand sanitizer stations were made available and wearing masks would be appreciated, but not required.

"We usually wear masks, but we feel free enough that we can do that without having them today," Sylvester said.

Vendors were also required to remove everything they came with and make sure all trash is cleaned up, officials said.

Wednesday’s reopening came a day after President Trump announced that farmers can sign up for direct aid through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

"Through this effort we are providing $19 billion to support our nation's agricultural producers," Trump said.

The Volusia County Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more details, visit http://volusiacountyfarmbureau.org/