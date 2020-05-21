Fourth of July celebrations in Tavares postponed until Labor Day

TAVARES, Fla. – Leaders in Tavares made a variety of coronavirus-related announcements Thursday, including a new date for the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

In order to abide by social distancing guidelines, the festivities will be moved to Labor Day weekend. The previously scheduled fireworks show, parade and entertainment will now take place on Sept. 5.

Across Central Florida, officials have opted to cancel or postpone Independence Day events, including in Port Orange, Altamonte Springs, Deltona and New Smyrna Beach.

Orlando has canceled its annual Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola but instead, a compilation of the biggest and brightest pyrotechnics will be aired on News 6.

Also in Tavares, the City Hall and library buildings will open June 17 with strict social distancing strategies in place. On that same day, the city council will hold its first in-person meeting since the pandemic began to grip Central Florida. Virtual meetings will continue in the meantime.

All private and sponsored special events in the city that include 300 people or more in attendance and require a city permit will not be authorized until July 25.