LIST: Damaged COVID-19 tests came from these testing sites in Florida
1,702 tests were damaged
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of coronavirus testing sites where tests were damaged.
The Department of Health said 1,702 tests were damaged in transit.
COVID-19 tests were damaged from the following sites:
- Broward County
- Urban League
- Broward War Memoria
- Mitchell Moore Park
- Collier County
- Florida Department of Health (Immokalee)
- CenturyLink Sports Complex
- Duval County
- Kooker Park
- Escambia County
- The University of West Florida (Softball Complex)
- Lee County
- CenturyLink Sports Complex
- Leon County
- FAMU Bragg Memorial Football Stadium
- Miami-Dade County
- Miami Beach Convention Center
- Orange County
- Lakemont Elementary
- Legacy Middle
- South Orange Youth Sports Camp
- Orange Ventura
- Palm Beach County
- FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
- Delray Beach South Civic Center
- Sarasota County
- The Mall at University Town Center
The Department of Health said tests can be damaged in transit in multiple ways.
One of the examples DOH provided was a test could have a loose lid or the sample was mishandled when being moved from location to lab could crack or break.
Anyone who used a damaged test will have to be retested.
Someone who used a damaged test will be contacted as soon as possible, according to the Department of Health.
More than 90,000 tests were administered at these sites above in May.
