LIST: Damaged COVID-19 tests came from these testing sites in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of coronavirus testing sites where tests were damaged.

The Department of Health said 1,702 tests were damaged in transit.

COVID-19 tests were damaged from the following sites:

Broward County Urban League Broward War Memoria Mitchell Moore Park

Collier County Florida Department of Health (Immokalee) CenturyLink Sports Complex

Duval County Kooker Park

Escambia County The University of West Florida (Softball Complex)

Lee County CenturyLink Sports Complex

Leon County FAMU Bragg Memorial Football Stadium

Miami-Dade County Miami Beach Convention Center

Orange County Lakemont Elementary Legacy Middle South Orange Youth Sports Camp Orange Ventura

Palm Beach County FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Delray Beach South Civic Center

Sarasota County The Mall at University Town Center



The Department of Health said tests can be damaged in transit in multiple ways.

One of the examples DOH provided was a test could have a loose lid or the sample was mishandled when being moved from location to lab could crack or break.

Anyone who used a damaged test will have to be retested.

Someone who used a damaged test will be contacted as soon as possible, according to the Department of Health.

More than 90,000 tests were administered at these sites above in May.