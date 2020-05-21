Man beaten to death at Orlando gas station, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is facing murder charges after he beat a man during an altercation, resulting in the victim’s death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 5500 Beggs Road on April 29 after receiving reports of an unresponsive man at the business. When they arrived, deputies said they found Mark Stagaard, 64, and transported him to a hospital, where he died on May 6.

Investigators found that Stagaard and the suspect, Julian Howe, 49, got into a physical altercation that resulted in Stagaard’s fatal injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Howe was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder onThursday and is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.