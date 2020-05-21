New drive-up coronavirus testing site coming to Pine Hills

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A new drive-up coronavirus testing site is set to open in Pine Hills next week, according to a news release.

The site, which will be operated by Community Health Centers, Inc., is set to open May 28 at 840 Mercy Drive.

Testing will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays to those considered high risk and anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, body aches and/or cough, according to the release.

The COVID-19 test itself is free but, depending on a patient’s health insurance, a medical visit fee may apply, Community Health Centers officials said.

Anyone hoping to be tested for the novel coronavirus at the Pine Hills location should call 407-905-8827 to schedule an appointment.

The new site is opening in addition to Community Health Centers’ Apopka testing location, the release said.

Details for both testing sites can be found below.

Community Health Centers – Pine Hills | 840 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32808 | Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Health Centers – Apopka | 210 E. 7th St., Apopka, FL 32703 | Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

