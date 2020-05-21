Ocala, Marion County partner with Ocala Fire Rescue to provide free COVID-19 testing

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala and Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership worked alongside Ocala Fire Rescue to provide free COVID-19 tests.

The tests were given to attendees of the CEP’s monthly exCEPtional Mornings breakfast at the Ocala Drive-In.

“Ocala Fire Rescue was able to administer 42 tests for COVID-19 via a throat swab,” officials said.

According to a news release, test results will be delivered to each patient over the phone within 10 days.

“We are so pleased to have been able to partner with OFR to bring drive through testing to our partners,” said CEP President/CEO Kevin T. Sheilley. “Having business leaders experience the tests helps to provide reassurance to others who may have concerns.”

The CEP and OFR are working to contribute to statistical evidence needed to continue to safely and effectively reopen Florida.

“Testing is essential to identifying and mitigating the threat of COVID-19 spread in Ocala, Marion County,” said Fire Chief Shane Alexander. “ In partnering with the CEP Ocala Fire Rescue was able to proactively address testing concerns for citizens who would have otherwise remained unaware of their health status.”