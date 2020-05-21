Orange County Animal Services to reopen after months amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services announced the shelter will reopen its doors Friday while still implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OCAS officials said they will offer pet adoptions through an appointment-only system.

“Pet adoptions, reclaims and surrenders will be handled exclusively via appointment, enabling us to limit the number of people in the facility to promote social distancing and mitigate potential risk of spreading COVID-19,” shelter officials said in a Facebook post.

“Those interested in adopting are encouraged to view the website, ocnetpets.com, prior to booking an appointment to view the available pets," a Facebook post read. "Since appointments are limited, we ask that only those seriously interested in adoption move forward at this time.”

The shelter said adoption fees will be waived for the remainder of May.