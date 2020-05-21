Sexual battery suspect arrested months after standoff outside Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who earlier this year was involved in an incident that caused a fearful woman to jump out of a window with an infant in her arms has been arrested months after a standoff at a local apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Thursday that 39-year-old Terrance Givens was arrested on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges in connection with the incident at Tzadik Millennium Apartments off Rio Grande Avenue.

Around noon on Feb. 20, witnesses called 911 after seeing a woman jump from an apartment window and then hide under a truck with a baby in her arms, records show.

Deputies arrived within minutes and surrounded the unit until about 5 p.m., when they realized Givens was no longer inside.

Information has not been released about what happened inside the apartment that prompted the woman to jump, other than that it was some sort of violent situation.

Deputies said in February that the woman required treatment at a hospital while the baby boy was not injured.