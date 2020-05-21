Watch live at 10: Volusia sheriff, officials discuss DeLand block party that resulted in several arrests, sparked debate

DELAND, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff and members of the Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County are set to meet Thursday to further discuss a block party that resulted in arrests and sparked debate over whether the response from law enforcement was racially motivated.

Deputies captured body camera video of the block party that drew thousands to the Spring Hill neighborhood of DeLand Saturday night, blocking streets, injuring members of law enforcement and creating what Sheriff Mike Chitwood called a riot.

The news conference, set for 10 a.m., will include members of the Minority Elected Officials of Volusia County, a “community based political organization focused on identifying and developing resources for disadvantaged communities throughout East and West Volusia County.”

MEO released a statement regarding the block party saying that the organization wanted to express its “disapproval of the activities surrounding the Memorial Day block party held on May 16, 2020, in the Spring Hill area of DeLand.”

Organizations leaders said in a statement that they were very concerned for the health, safety and welfare of those who attended the block party, saying the country is still in a pandemic and that the party was in clear violation of health guidelines outlined by the state.

“Statistics show that this virus has a far greater impact on the Black community more so than any other ethnic group. While the numbers continue to advance, we are adamant about the protection of those within the Spring Hill community and all communities throughout Volusia County,” the statement read.

Authorities estimated that at least 3,000 people gathered across DeLand for a memorial and block parties that spanned many different locations on Saturday. Deputies said the parties went on well into the early hours of Sunday.

When deputies showed up at the block party to disperse crowds and monitor the safety of the event which violated social distancing guidelines, they said they saw many alarming activities. Deputies said while they tried to control the crowds, they encountered sucker punches and had objects like bar stools and mason jars thrown at them.

Deputies said a long gun was also pointed out of a passing car. One Volusia County deputy suffered a minor knee injury, while a DeLand police officer had a minor head injury.

Reaction to the body camera video of the incident has been mixed, some commending deputies and other law enforcement officers for their response to the party, others saying the deputies’ actions were racially motivated.

Chitwood said that because the majority of attendees in the crowd were black and the fact that the responding deputies and police were white, the community is now having to have hard conversations about race, racism and inequality.