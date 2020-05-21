Kissimmee mayor holds news conference on COVID-19

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Kissimmee are expected to host a news conference Thursday to provide an update on City services in response to COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Osceola County had 640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Florida Department of health.

The County has 18 patients currently in the hospital recovering.

Officials announced the County had 148 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Kissimmee city officials canceled the city’s 4th of July fireworks show after concerns for the large crowds.

The fireworks show was supposed to be held at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

More than 12,000 people were expected to attend the show.

Vacation rentals can now reopen in Osceola County after being shuttered for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to county officials.

Osceola leaders said the plan to reopen vacation rentals in the county was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Friday and on Wednesday, it was approved.

“We appreciate the quick review of our plan and the State’s realization that the vacation rental home sector is a massive part of our economy,” Osceola County Chairwoman Viviana Janer said. “We know that this action will have a ripple effect in our community as there are so many small businesses that support the vacation rental market – from housekeepers to lawn and pool maintenance workers, to security staff and caterers, to property managers and companies that handle the numerous details that surround a successful vacation.”

The Osceola Back 2 Work Taskforce has posted a list of guidelines for property owners to follow at this link.

With the announcement, Osceola County became the first in Central Florida to have its vacation rental plan approved by the governor.

