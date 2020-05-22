Do Your Part: NASCAR honors fallen soldier from Orlando

NASCAR is doing its part by saluting heroes during this Sunday's race in Charlotte.

Among those being honored: A fallen soldier from Orlando.

Corporal Patrick Deans was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

He had previously served in Iraq but decided to reenlist to serve with his friends.

This coming Sunday, NASCAR will be honoring fallen heroes like Patrick as part of their "600 Miles of Remembrance" at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Patrick’s name will be prominently displayed on the windshield of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

Earlier Friday, Patrick's father spoke with News 6 about his son and the initiative.

“He just loved life, and he was patriotic. He wanted to serve his country and he liked doing that,” said Mr. Deans. “I mean Patrick would be excited to know that his name would be on Jimmie Johnson’s car. He was a NASCAR fan.”