Florida man nicknamed 'Glock’ lures kidnapping victim through Instagram, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after he kidnapped and robbed a friend who he lured via social media and was identified as being the driver in a drive-by shooting five days later, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 14, deputies received reports of a robbery in Kissimmee, and when they responded, deputies made contact with a victim who said he was kidnapped and robbed by a friend.

The victim told deputies his friend who he knew as “Glock,” later identified as 25-year-old Brian Nixon, asked if he wanted to hang out via Instagram chat. The victim told deputies he agreed to meet Nixon.

According to a report, Nixon picked the victim up in his vehicle with three other men inside. Nixon told the victim he would drive to a gas station, but passed the location, and pulled into a neighborhood unknown to the victim.

Once the vehicle stopped, the men in the back seat of Nixon’s vehicle pulled guns on the victim, demanded money and debit cards, and forced the victim to make withdraws from his bank account. The men then drove the victim to various stores and forced him to make purchases, according to a report.

The victim told investigators that through the course of the incident, Nixon and the other males forced him to make 41 transactions, taking over $4,000 of his money.

A report stated that Nixon told the victim he would shoot his family if he told law enforcement about the crime.

Investigators were able to identify Nixon through posts on social media that depicted him holding multiple firearms, including the one used in the robbery, as well as through a photo posted to his SoundCloud profile.

On May 19, deputies responded to Marigold Avenue and San Lorenzo Road in reference to a shooting. Dispatch was told that several people in a Jeep shot at another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nixon and he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun from a vehicle, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and grand theft among others. Records show Nixon is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.