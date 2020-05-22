Hail hits Orange County again as storms move through area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hail hit Orange County for the second day in a row.

Storms were scattered from Groveland to Orlando around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.

The storms Orange County has seen the past two days are more like a summer day than late spring, according to News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

Hail on Thursday produced hailstone of 1.25”.

Chances of precipitation for the next three days are at 20 percent and temps could hit the 90s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.