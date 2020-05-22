Officer, woman injured in Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An officer suffered minor injuries and a woman suffered a broken rib when she failed to yield to a right of way, causing a crash with the officer’s patrol car, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The officer was responding to a low-priority call for service Thursday just before 9 p.m., traveling down Mason Avenue when a vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s right of way at the intersection of Jimmy Ann Drive.

The at-fault car, driven by Bessie Thomas, drove in front of the officer’s patrol car, causing a crash, a report stated.

The officer suffered scrapes and cuts while Thomas suffered a broken rib. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the department.

A report said the Florida Highway Patrol would conduct the investigation into the crash due to its severity.