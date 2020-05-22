SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Seminole County held a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on Friday, but things were much different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution, the public was asked to not be in attendance for the ceremony and instead view the proceeding through a live stream on the county's Facebook page.

"Today's ceremony is unlike anything we have done before," veteran service officer Ed Burford said. "There are no guests. No audience. No veteran organizations. We are virtual and we are practicing social distancing."

Seminole County holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony due to COVID-19

The few in attendance in front of the Seminole County courthouse were wearing masks as they honored the lives of military and first responders who died in the line of duty.

“It’s a day of remembrance of those men and women who willingly gave their lives to this great country. We owe them no less. We owe their families no less,” Burford said.

The ceremony included a Memorial Day proclamation, a three-volley salute and a ringing of the fire service "final bell."

Seminole County residents are encouraged to spend Memorial Day by taking a moment to recognize everyone who has given their lives in service.

"It's okay to reach out to someone who lost someone to war and say 'thank you,' I remember," Burford said.

Officials said the remembrance ceremony would be replayed on SGTV and is available on the Seminole County YouTube channel.