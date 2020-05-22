Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Volusia County man last seen in Saint Augustine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Pierson man who was last spotted in Saint Augustine.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said William Seemann left his home on Shell Harbor Road Thursday afternoon for a doctor’s appointment in DeLand but never made it there.

Deputies said Seemann made contact with police in the Saint Augustine area around 1 a.m. Friday while on the side of the road.

Records indicate that he withdrew money from a bank later Friday morning in the Callahan area of Nassau County, which is near the Georgia state line, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Seemann was last seen wearing a gray or brown shirt, blue jeans and brown moccasin shoes, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Seemann may be traveling in a gray 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Florida tag KYTT50. The truck, which can be seen in the photo above, may have a Florida Gators plate on the front bumper, an American flag sticker and Sunoco sticker on the rear window. Deputies said there may also be damage on the rear driver’s side of the truck.

Anyone with information on Seemann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.