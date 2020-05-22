Volusia County officials urge beach safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials held a news conference Friday at the Emergency Operations Center and covered updates in regards to COVID-19, including those related to Volusia County beaches for the holiday weekend.

“Expect this weekend to be even busier,” officials said.

With 47 miles of beach, officials are urging beach-goers to stay in a group of six or less.

Officials also stressed the importance of beach safety during the holiday weekend.

“Swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower,” officials said.

According to county officials, 84 people were rescued on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, The Florida Department of Health reported 640 cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County.

County officials said that there have been around seven new cases a day for the last 14 days.

Officials also report that there are 131 patients in the hospital recovering from the illness.

Volusia County has had 36 deaths related to the coronavirus since the disease was detected in the state on March 1.

According to county officials, 64% of the deaths are from long-term care facilities.

Rewatch the news conference from Volusia Couty below.