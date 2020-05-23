Man killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY – A 59-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries in Marion County crash Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 59-year-old man was driving his sedan through the intersection at Marion Oaks Drive and Marion Oak Boulevard when he collided with the 25-year-old driver’s truck, troopers said.

The truck struck the driver side of the sedan, sending both vehicles to a final rest in a grassy median, troopers said.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene and the 25-year-old man was transported to the hospital, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing.