Daytona Beach police investigate shooting incident
2 people injured, 1 person in custody after incident, police say
Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured, officials said.
The incident occurred Saturday at a 7-Eleven located at 35 South Atlantic Ave. near the Boardwalk.
Officials said the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have a person in custody, officials said.
We've been on the beachside tonight helping out @DaytonaBchPD with large crowds and a shooting (non-life-threatening injuries) that's resolved by arrest. We appreciate everyone cooperating with us & helping us do our job. @SheriffChitwood says THANK YOU and stay safe.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 24, 2020
