Daytona Beach police investigate shooting incident

2 people injured, 1 person in custody after incident, police say

Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured, officials said.

The incident occurred Saturday at a 7-Eleven located at 35 South Atlantic Ave. near the Boardwalk.

Officials said the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have a person in custody, officials said.

