74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Gas prices are up and still cheaper than usual, AAA says

Gas hasn’t been this cheap on Memorial Day in 20 years

CNN Newsource

Tags: Gas, Consumer, AAA
photo

Gas prices are ticking up, but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $1.96.

This is about nine cents more than a week ago.

The association said gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years.

AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.