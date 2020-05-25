Gas prices are up and still cheaper than usual, AAA says
Gas hasn’t been this cheap on Memorial Day in 20 years
Gas prices are ticking up, but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.
AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $1.96.
This is about nine cents more than a week ago.
The association said gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years.
AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.