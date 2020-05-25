Walt Disney World may soon unveil reopening plans amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World this week could reveal when it will try to reopen its Florida theme parks.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he believes the company would present its reopening plan sometime this week to the county’s Economic Recovery Task Force. It’s not known which day that could happen.

Universal Orlando presented its plans last week and got approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis to start reopening next week.

Other smaller attractions have already reopened. Gatorland, Island H20 Water Park and the Brevard Zoo reopened over the weekend. Fun Spot America began welcoming guests on Friday.